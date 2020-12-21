4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Capitalization Achieves $342,385.11 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $342,385.11 and approximately $658,040.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00139954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00738287 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00109513 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

