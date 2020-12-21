54,600 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 2,456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

