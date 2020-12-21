8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $66,678.41 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 14th, Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40.
  • On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91.
  • On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $3,777.96.
  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $103,455.47.

EGHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. 1,847,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,634. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

