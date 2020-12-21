AAX Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $929,858.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $193,893.42 and approximately $929,858.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

Buying and Selling AAX Token

AAX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

