ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $48.00 at CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ABM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.