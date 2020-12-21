ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $48.00 at CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.
ABM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
