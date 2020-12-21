Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, YoBit, DDEX and CoinExchange. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00354315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, YoBit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, DDEX, ZBG, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

