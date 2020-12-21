Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.64. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 22,643 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

