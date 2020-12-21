Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

