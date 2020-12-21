Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADYYF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ADYYF traded up $74.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,399.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,956.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,729.59. Adyen has a 52-week low of $700.00 and a 52-week high of $2,414.25.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit