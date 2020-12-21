Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADYYF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ADYYF traded up $74.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,399.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,956.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,729.59. Adyen has a 52-week low of $700.00 and a 52-week high of $2,414.25.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

