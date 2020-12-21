aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.84 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $59.84 million and $13.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00346914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025238 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

