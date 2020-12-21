AeroVironment (AVAV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently:

12/11/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

12/11/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

12/9/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2020 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $87.67. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,059. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

