Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $80.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGIO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 129,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,159. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

