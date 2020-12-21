AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $140,663.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00360638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi, Bibox, BitForex, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

