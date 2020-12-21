AirSwap (AST) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $11.81 million and $776,409.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00350553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025335 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

