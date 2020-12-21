Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $14.80. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

