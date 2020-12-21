Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

