Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Analyst Recommendations for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

