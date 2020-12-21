AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $7.50 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of AMEN Properties stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $351.01 and a one year high of $805.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $471.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

