AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.25

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

