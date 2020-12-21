American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

AFG opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

