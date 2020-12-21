American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

