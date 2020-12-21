Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

