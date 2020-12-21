Analysts Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

