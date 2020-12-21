Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $131.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $99.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $482.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $489.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $599.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NVCR traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.86. 29,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,180. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.94 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $174.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

