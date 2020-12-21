Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce sales of $790.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $797.20 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.