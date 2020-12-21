Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) to announce $35.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,551 shares of company stock worth $10,823,831 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 92.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SPT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.33. 17,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

