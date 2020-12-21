Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $232.90 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $929.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $931.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $975.00 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.83. 7,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

