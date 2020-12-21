Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $167.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

FUN traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,778. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

