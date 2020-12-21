Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period.

ROCK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 157,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

