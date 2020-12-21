Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.62 Million

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $469.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $490.74 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $464.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,689. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

