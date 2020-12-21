Analysts Offer Predictions for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HISJF opened at $16.08 on Monday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

