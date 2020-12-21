Analysts Offer Predictions for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HISJF opened at $16.08 on Monday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Earnings History and Estimates for H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit