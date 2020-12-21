Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (COP)

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2020 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

COP traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Monday, reaching €76.20 ($89.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.18 and its 200 day moving average is €74.28. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

