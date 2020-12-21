Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 333.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.