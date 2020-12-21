Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $108.45

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

POST stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 69.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

