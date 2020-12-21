Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Target Price at $14.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

SLFPY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit