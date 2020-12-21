Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

SLFPY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

