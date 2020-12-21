Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $109.13

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $145.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.