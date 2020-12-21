AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

