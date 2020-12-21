Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $16.40. 313,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,138. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

