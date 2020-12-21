Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.12. Anixa Biosciences shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42.

About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

