Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.40

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

AIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 130.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.