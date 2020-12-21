ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading 6.7% Higher

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.27. 1,453,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 795,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.
About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)
ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).
