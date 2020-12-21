ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading 6.7% Higher

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.27. 1,453,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 795,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.