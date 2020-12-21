Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $10,546,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archrock by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 621,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.