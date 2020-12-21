Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 35,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $1,373,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,320 shares of company stock worth $51,495,381. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 838,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ares Management by 22.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 71,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

