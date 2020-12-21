Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

