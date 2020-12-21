Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Up 10.9%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 6,334,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 3,021,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $442.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

