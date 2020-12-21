ATLANT Price Down 58.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $506,902.19 and approximately $29.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00055221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00353066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025754 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

