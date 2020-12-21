AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Trading Up 7.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 427,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 474,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

