AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Trading Up 7.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 427,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 474,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
