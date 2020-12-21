Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CDMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,449. The stock has a market cap of $646.68 million, a P/E ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

