Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 17.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price was up 17.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 267,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 72,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.