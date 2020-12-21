B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

BTG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in B2Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

